© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.S. Headlines

Storm brings freezing rain and snow to millions of Americans

WKNO | By Christopher Bank,
Steve Inskeep
Published February 4, 2022 at 2:09 AM PST

As a winter storm moves across the United States, Memphis, Tenn., has been one of the hardest hit places. Nearly a third of the Memphis areas lost power.

Copyright 2022 WKNO

U.S. Headlines
Christopher Bank
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep