We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Storm brings freezing rain and snow to millions of Americans
WKNO |
By
Christopher Bank,
Published February 4, 2022 at 2:09 AM PST
As a winter storm moves across the United States, Memphis, Tenn., has been one of the hardest hit places. Nearly a third of the Memphis areas lost power.
Copyright 2022 WKNO
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.