Frontier Airlines to merge with Spirit, creating 5th largest airline in the U.S.
Published February 7, 2022 at 2:10 PM PST
Frontier Airlines and Spirit — the nation's two largest low-cost carriers — are set to merge to create the fifth-largest airline in the country, in a deal valued at more then $6.5 billion.
