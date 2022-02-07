We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
How Black activists used lynching souvenirs to expose American violence
Published February 7, 2022 at 1:41 PM PST
NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Christine Turner, the filmmaker behind the short documentary, Lyching Postcards: 'Token of A Great Day,' about her film and its present-day resonance.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.