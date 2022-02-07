We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Jury selection begins in hate crimes trial of men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery
Published February 7, 2022 at 1:26 PM PST
Jury selection has started in the hate crimes trial of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. This trial is for federal charges alleging that the killing was racially motivated.
