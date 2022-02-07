We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Remdesivir can help COVID patients avoid the hospital. But it's been slow to catch on
Published February 7, 2022 at 1:26 PM PST
The antiviral infusion Remdesivir was just revived as an early treatment for COVID. It can be expensive and hard to administer, but is useful when monoclonals and pills are in short supply like now.
