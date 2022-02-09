We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Black voters in Alabama say Supreme Court decision dilutes their voting power
Published February 9, 2022 at 1:23 PM PST
African-American voters in Alabama say a Supreme Court decision dilutes their voting power. Republican leaders say race should not be the predominant factor for drawing congressional district lines.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.