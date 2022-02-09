© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

Black voters in Alabama say Supreme Court decision dilutes their voting power

By Debbie Elliott
Published February 9, 2022 at 1:23 PM PST

African-American voters in Alabama say a Supreme Court decision dilutes their voting power. Republican leaders say race should not be the predominant factor for drawing congressional district lines.

U.S. Headlines
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
