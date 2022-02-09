© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.S. Headlines

Companies are increasingly using a legal strategy that prevents future lawsuits

By Sacha Pfeiffer,
Tim Mak
Published February 9, 2022 at 2:09 PM PST

A controversial legal shield called a "third-party release" is hidden inside some high profile bankruptcies, like Purdue Pharma and the Weinstein Company. Some claim they deny victims justice.

Copyright 2022 NPR

U.S. Headlines
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer
Tim Mak
Tim Mak is NPR's Washington Investigative Correspondent, focused on political enterprise journalism.
See stories by Tim Mak