News brief: Russia-Ukraine tensions, Mikaela Shiffrin, California mask mandate
Published February 9, 2022 at 2:08 AM PST
Efforts continue to de-escalate the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Olympic star Mikaela Shiffrin fails to finish 2nd race. California will drop its indoor mask mandate — some areas will keep them in place.
