Price hikes of the '70s and '80s color how different generations view the economy now
Published February 9, 2022 at 5:15 PM PST
Inflation is higher than people under 40 have seen. But their parents lived through sharper price hikes in the 1970s and '80s. These experiences are helping shape the way both view today's economy.
