We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
While some states start to lift mask mandates, the CDC stays firm on its guidance
Published February 9, 2022 at 1:48 PM PST
While governors in several states are moving to lift mask mandates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today reiterated that it's not changing it's mask guidance.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Maria Godoy is a senior science and health editor and correspondent with NPR News. Her reporting can be heard across NPR's news shows and podcasts. She is also one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.