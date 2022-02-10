© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

Rent, electricity and grocery prices continue to increase faster than paychecks

By Scott Horsley
Published February 10, 2022 at 1:28 PM PST

Consumer prices continue to climb at a rapid rate. The latest inflation data from the Labor Department also reflects how the pandemic is reshaping what Americans spend money on.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
