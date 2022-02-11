We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
CTE might be used as a legal defense more often as research into the disorder evolves
Published February 11, 2022 at 1:25 PM PST
Some people charged with assault and even murder have blamed CTE, a type of brain damage. The legal strategy is rare, but may become more common as research into the disease develops.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.