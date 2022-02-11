© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.S. Headlines

News brief: COVID vaccines for kids, Russia-Ukraine crisis, Canadian protests

By Rachel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published February 11, 2022 at 2:09 AM PST

Pfizer adds data to its request to get the OK for its COVID vaccine for young kids. Biden cautions Americans in Ukraine to leave. Truckers shut down border crossings between Canada and the U.S.

Copyright 2022 NPR

U.S. Headlines
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel