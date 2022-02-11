We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Remembering tío Mel and tía Amalia, lost to COVID
Published February 11, 2022 at 1:25 PM PST
Samuel Lorenzo Jimenez and Amalia Ruiz Martinez, known to their family as tío Mel and tía Amalia, died from COVID-19 in 2020. They are remembered by their niece and Amalia's brother.
