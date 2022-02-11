© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.S. Headlines

Remembering tío Mel and tía Amalia, lost to COVID

By Miguel Macias,
Sarah Handel
Published February 11, 2022 at 1:25 PM PST

Samuel Lorenzo Jimenez and Amalia Ruiz Martinez, known to their family as tío Mel and tía Amalia, died from COVID-19 in 2020. They are remembered by their niece and Amalia's brother.

Copyright 2022 NPR

U.S. Headlines
Miguel Macias
Miguel Macias is a Senior Producer at All Things Considered, where he is proud to work with a top-notch team to shape the content of the daily show.
See stories by Miguel Macias
Sarah Handel
See stories by Sarah Handel