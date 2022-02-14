© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.S. Headlines

Hate crimes trial begins for men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

By Debbie Elliott
Published February 14, 2022 at 1:26 PM PST

A jury has been selected and opening arguments begun in the federal hate crimes trial against three white men in Georgia who were previously convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

Copyright 2022 NPR

U.S. Headlines
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
See stories by Debbie Elliott