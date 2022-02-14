We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Hate crimes trial begins for men who killed Ahmaud Arbery
Published February 14, 2022 at 1:26 PM PST
A jury has been selected and opening arguments begun in the federal hate crimes trial against three white men in Georgia who were previously convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.