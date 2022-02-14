We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
New York City ends mask mandate for businesses
Published February 14, 2022 at 1:26 PM PST
Some states have been lifting indoor masking requirements and allowing individual businesses to set their own policies. In New York City, that's causing confusion and fatigue with COVID protocols.
