U.S. Headlines

The Kremlin indicates it might be open to cooperating on stopping cybercrimes

By Jenna McLaughlin
Published February 14, 2022 at 2:05 AM PST

Whether Russia is serious about the effort is complicated. The Biden administration had pushed the Kremlin to take action against ransomware, which cost U.S. businesses billions in the last year.

U.S. Headlines
Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.