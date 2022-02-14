We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
The Kremlin indicates it might be open to cooperating on stopping cybercrimes
Published February 14, 2022 at 2:05 AM PST
Whether Russia is serious about the effort is complicated. The Biden administration had pushed the Kremlin to take action against ransomware, which cost U.S. businesses billions in the last year.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.