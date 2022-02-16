We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
'Freedom convoys' tap into cross-regional populism
Published February 16, 2022 at 12:56 PM PST
The so-called "freedom convoys" are exploiting populist grievances and are amplified by social media and grifters seeking to make a buck.
