We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
News brief: Russia-Ukraine crisis, Florida abortion bill, DOJ sues Missouri
Published February 17, 2022 at 2:08 AM PST
Russia says it's de-escalating its forces near Ukraine. Florida's House passes a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The DOJ is suing Missouri over its controversial firearm law.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.