Colorado's governor treated COVID differently than many Democrats. It may pay off

By Tamara Keith,
Domenico Montanaro
Published March 10, 2022 at 2:07 PM PST

Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., canceled Colorado's state of emergency last July. As omicron surged, he refused to reinstate state-wide mask mandates. His approach seems to have made him popular.

