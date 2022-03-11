© 2022 KUNR
Researchers suspect humans gave COVID to deer. And it once spilled back into a person

By Ari Daniel
Published March 11, 2022 at 1:40 PM PST

Two studies still out for review show the latest evidence for COVID spillover from humans into white-tailed deer. The strains in the animals had been circulating for months, picking up mutations.

