Politicians and experts debate whether gas tax holidays are worthwhile
Published March 16, 2022 at 2:10 AM PDT
As gas prices rise, politicians call for gas taxes to be suspended. Transportation experts say such moves won't provide much relief and would cut into needed spending on roads, bridges and transit.
