Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson are underway

By Nina Totenberg
Published March 21, 2022 at 1:23 PM PDT

Confirmation hearings opened Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court. She's the first Black woman nominated for the nation's highest court.

Corrected: March 20, 2022 at 9:00 PM PDT
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
