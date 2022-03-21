Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson are underway
Published March 21, 2022 at 1:23 PM PDT
Confirmation hearings opened Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court. She's the first Black woman nominated for the nation's highest court.
