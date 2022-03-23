Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
More people are looking for hybrid or electric cars — but there aren't many options
Published March 23, 2022 at 2:05 PM PDT
High gasoline prices are boosting demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles. But some customers shopping for hybrids or electric cars are turned off by the rising sticker prices and limited selection.
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.