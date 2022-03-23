Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
News brief: Biden to Brussels, Judge Jackson's record, Ohio's redistricting
Published March 23, 2022 at 2:11 AM PDT
NATO holds an emergency summit in Brussel. Biden's Supreme Court nominee faces a second day of questions from a Senate panel. Legal fights over Ohio's redistricting are about to come to a head.
