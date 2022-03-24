Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
Alex Jones missed his deposition in the Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit
Connecticut Public Radio
By
Frankie Graziano
March 24, 2022
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones skipped a deposition in a defamation case brought by families of the victims of the Sandy Hook killings. A judge ordered that he appear Thursday or face possible arrest.
