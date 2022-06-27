We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Kentucky doctors wonder about patient care since Roe v. Wade was overturned
Published June 27, 2022 at 2:07 AM PDT
Some states have already moved to ban nearly all abortions following the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. Kentucky doctors are struggling to decide how to care for their patients.
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.