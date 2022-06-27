© 2022 KUNR
Kentucky doctors wonder about patient care since Roe v. Wade was overturned

By Leila Fadel
Published June 27, 2022 at 2:07 AM PDT

Some states have already moved to ban nearly all abortions following the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. Kentucky doctors are struggling to decide how to care for their patients.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
