We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Minnesota legalized THC edibles and infused drinks ... by accident?
Published July 3, 2022 at 5:04 AM PDT
NPR's Shannon Bond speaks to reporter Ryan Faircloth of The Star Tribune about the legalization of edibles and drinks infused with the cannabis ingredient THC in Minnesota.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Shannon Bond is a business correspondent at NPR, covering technology and how Silicon Valley's biggest companies are transforming how we live, work and communicate.