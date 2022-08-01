We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
News brief: Ukraine latest, Kentucky flooding, remembering Bill Russell
Published August 1, 2022 at 2:03 AM PDT
The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa. Cleanup in Kentucky moves slowly after last week's deadly flooding. Hall-of-Fame basketball player Bill Russell dies at 88.
