Shelters are full after thousands of migrants are sent to Chicago from Texas

Published August 28, 2023 at 2:09 AM PDT

NPR's A Martinez talks to Michael Loria of the Chicago Sun-Times, about migrants sleeping at Chicago police stations as they wait for space in the city's shelters.

Corrected: August 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM PDT
In this report, we incorrectly say that there are allegations of sexual misconduct against migrants housed in Chicago police stations. In fact, the charges have been filed against Chicago police officers for sexual misconduct against least one migrant housed in one police station.
