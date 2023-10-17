This 'cider donuteur' has made a map to help you find the best cider donuts

Fall is in full swing, and one New Englander wants to make sure you get your seasonally appropriate treats in the most efficient way possible.

What is it? The New England Cider Donut Map is exactly what it sounds like, a resource to help you get access to the fall confection.

It was created by self-proclaimed "cider donuteur" Alex Schwartz, who started the project in 2020, categorizing the more than 350 options between a fresh and warm option, or a pre-baked store variety.



Here's the map, which you can save in Google Maps:

What are they saying? Schwartz spoke to Sacha Pfeiffer on All Things Considered about where their inspiration for the project came from, and why they love the sweet treats so dearly.

On what makes a good cider donut:

On the furthest they have driven for a cider donut:

*Creemee pictured and described below:

And their insights for the optimal donut consumption experience:

So, what now?

Schwartz also reviews the donuts they experience on their Instagram,guiding followers to the best bits of fried dough.

And the map could soon expand beyond New England.

"I mean, any place where apples grow and orchards are located, you're going to have the apple cider donut as a possibility. So, you know, Washington state, New York state — I think maybe there's some worldwide expansion to be had here. Who knows?"



Learn more:

