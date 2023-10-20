© 2023 KUNR
Celebrating 60 years in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR's fall fund drive is happening now, and your gift to the station will go twice as far with a matching pledge from an anonymous donor. Click here to give today!

What's hot for Halloween (besides Barbie) and in Britney's book? It's news quiz time!

By Holly J. Morris
Published October 20, 2023 at 2:00 AM PDT

Halloween is approaching all too fast. If you don't have the expendable income to assemble a full complement of inline-skating Barbie gear, here's some advice.

Also unstoppable is next week's release of Britney Spears' long-awaited, already chart-topping memoir. If you know — or can guess — how she felt about the python she wrangled 22(!) years ago, you may be on the way to pulling an 11/11 this week.

NPR is committed to covering the crisis in the Middle East and you can follow our reporting. This week's quiz will look at what else is making news this week.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

U.S. Headlines
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.