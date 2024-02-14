Multiple people hit by gunfire in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally

Updated February 14, 2024 at 4:34 PM ET

Officials said shots were fired Wednesday afternoon near Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., at the conclusion of a celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, striking eight to 10 people.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins shared the tally with the Associated Press, but declined further comment on the incident for now.

Officers took two armed individuals into custody for further investigation, the Kansas City Police Department said on social media.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson as well as Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly were in attendance at the parade when shots were heard.

"State law enforcement personnel are assisting local authorities in response efforts. As we wait to learn more, our hearts go out to the victims," Gov. Parson said on X, formerly Twitter.

Kelly said she was evacuated from the scene and "out of harm's way."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who just hours before was riding triumphantly through the city, also took to social media following news of the tragedy. He posted,"Praying for Kansas City..."

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

The day started off celebratory with thousands of fans draped in the team's colors of red, white and black as members of the team rode a bus through the city's downtown.

NPR member station KCUR said that during last year's victory parade close to 1 million flooded downtown for the rally. It's unclear how many were in attendance this year.

The parade was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time with a rally to start at Union Station right after the parade ended, around 12:45 p.m.

Police issued reports of shots fired at around 2:30 p.m. CST.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Follow live coverage on member station KCUR.

