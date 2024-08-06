U.S. women’s soccer team defeats Germany and will play for Olympic gold in Paris

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more of our coverage from the games head to our latest updates.

PARIS — It took some extra time. But the U.S. women’s national soccer team is back in business and will play for gold at the Olympics.

The U.S. defeated fourth-ranked Germany 1-0 in a semifinal rematch in Lyon. It was scoreless after 90 tense minutes of regulation. But in the 95th minute of extra time, Sophia Smith put the Americans on the board with a sweet shot that darted beyond the reach of the charging German goalkeeper.

Germany was hobbled by the absence of two attackers: captain Alexandra Popp who was sick and forward Lea Schüller who was injured.

The U.S. is the most decorated team in Olympic history. It’s won the most gold and most medals in the history of the Games (four gold, a silver and a bronze). But the U.S. missed the medal round in 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and had to settle for bronze at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

At the Paris Olympics, the fifth-ranked U.S. sailed through the group stage with victories over Zambia, Germany and Australia. In the quarterfinals, the U.S. had a tougher time against Japan. The two sides didn’t score in regulation and it was Trinity Rodman’s spectacular extra time goal that gave the Americans a 1-0 victory.

Against Germany, a team the U.S. beat 4-1 last week, the semifinal was a lot closer.

At halftime it was 0-0 -- but it was a first-half dominated by the Americans. While the Germans surprisingly didn’t register a single shot, Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan, Tierna Davidson and Sophia Smith all had shots on goal.

It wasn’t until the 62nd minute that the U.S. had its best chance to score. Forward Mallory Swanson zipped by the German goalkeeper and pushed the shot into the side netting as two defenders converged on her. Swanson, who assisted Smith’s game-winning strike, has scored three goals in four matches in this tournament.

The U.S. entered these Olympics with a new coach, a younger roster, and a new attitude. Coach Emma Hayes took over in May and still hasn’t lost a game (8W-0L-1D). Six of the victories have been by shutout.

The U.S. will play for the gold medal on Saturday in Paris against either Brazil or Spain.

