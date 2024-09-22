Tufts University lacrosse players hospitalized for days after workout

Updated September 23, 2024 at 17:23 PM ET

Three players on Tufts University’s men’s lacrosse team remain hospitalized after a workout with an alum who is a graduate of a Navy SEAL training program, the university said Monday.

Patrick Collins, executive director of media relations at Tufts University, said in a statement to NPR on Monday that about 50 players participated in a “voluntary, supervised 45-minute team workout” on campus on Sept. 16. All were evaluated by medical professionals, with nine requiring hospitalization for rhabdomyolysis, he said.

The three players still hospitalized are responding to treatment and Collins said there is hope that they will be discharged soon.

"The university continues to closely monitor the condition of the team, and some individual team members have been medically cleared to resume training," Collins said. "However, all team practices continue to be postponed until university medical personnel authorize their resumption."

The university had earlier said that 12 players were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis and five were still in the hospital as of Friday.

Rhabdomyolysis, also known as rhabdo, happens when proteins and electrolytes from damaged muscle tissue are released into the bloodstream, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This could damage the kidneys and lead to kidney failure, seizures, permanent disability and even death, the agency also says.

The condition can affect anyone, but athletes, firefighters, those who work outdoors and those who work in hot environments are at higher risk for developing rhabdo, the CDC says.

The university is also “appointing an external, independent investigator to conduct a thorough review as quickly as possible, with a goal of taking any steps needed to support the safety of our student athletes,” Collins said.

The alum who led the training most recently graduated from the Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training program, or BUD/S, Collins also said. The program is an intense, monthslong training program for Navy SEAL candidates.

NPR has reached out to the U.S. Navy for comment.

