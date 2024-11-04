States and cities beef up security to prepare for potential election-related violence

Some cities and states are preparing for potential election-related violence, though so far, tens of millions of ballots have been cast without serious incident.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday announced the activation of some members of the state's National Guard to be on standby status in case they are asked to help local law enforcement. The governor said Guard members could be called on to protect "vital infrastructure" for elections and to "respond to any unrest" related to the election.

Guard members will be on standby status until the end of Thursday, according to the governor's order. The state's top military official is determining the number of members needed.

"This is a purely precautionary measure taken in response to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s nationwide warnings regarding threats to election infrastructure and other recent activities that have occurred in southwestern Washington," Inslee's office said in a statement.

Across the river in Portland, Ore., police said they were "increasing staffing on Election Day and the days following as a precaution." Still, they said they were not aware of any threats related to the election.

The announcements come after ballot drop boxes in Portland and nearby Vancouver, Wash., were set on fire last week. A few ballots were damaged in the Portland drop box, while the fire damaged hundreds of ballots in the Vancouver box. Authorities are still searching for the perpetrator.

In Nevada, Gov. Joe Lombardo's office said 60 National Guard members would be activated "on standby status" and stationed in Las Vegas and Carson City. He said the activation is similar to that of previous elections. Guard members could be used to help local law enforcement with traffic enforcement and building security, the governor's office said in a statement.

Lombardo echoed other officials in saying that the activation was only as a precaution.

In Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said the police will "stand up a full activation," meaning all police would be working 12-hour shifts "and depending on what happens, maybe a little longer, to ensure that we have enough officers on the street and every corner of our city." She said the city could call in law enforcement from other jurisdictions for assistance if needed.

Kent Nishimura / Getty Images / Getty Images Workers erect anti-scale fencing and other security measures around Howard University on Sunday in Washington, D.C. Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris will spend election night at her alma mater.

Other security measures have been taken throughout the city. Fencing around the White House and the Naval Observatory (which contains the vice president's residence) was increased. Some businesses near the White House boarded up windows as a precaution, local media reported.

D.C. police announced road closures around Howard University for Vice President Harris' election night watch party. Extra physical security measures are also being added to the Palm Beach County Convention Center where former President Donald Trump's campaign will hold its party, the Secret Service said.

"These enhancements are not in response to any specific issue but are part of wide-ranging public safety preparations for Tuesday's election," the agency told NPR.

Three organizations representing sheriffs across the country said in a joint statement last week that they had been preparing for the election for a year and a half. The Major County Sheriffs of America, National Sheriffs’ Association and the Major Cities Chiefs Association said they "stand ready and united to ensure that Election Day 2024 is secure, safe, and fair."

Despite the lack of widespread violence so far, many people across the country are concerned about the potential. In an NPR/PBS News/Marist poll released on Monday, 72% of likely voters said they were concerned about violence as a result of the election.

Copyright 2024 NPR