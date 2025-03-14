© 2025 KUNR
Who's in, who's out and who is Billboard's Woman of the Year? Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published March 14, 2025 at 2:00 AM PDT
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair; Piero Cruciatti/AFP via Getty Images; Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images
From left: She's out, she's in, he's out.

This week marked the fifth birthday of the COVID pandemic, which absolutely no one wanted to celebrate with a Publix sheet cake and a party at an indoor trampoline park. You'll have to wait until next year, sweetie — Mommy's mutual funds have tanked.

We don't have any COVID anniversary questions, but if you've paid attention to international politics, you'll get at least three — yes, THREE! — questions right this time.

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.