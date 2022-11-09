© 2022 KUNR
NPR News

Nicole makes landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane

By Ayana Archie
Published November 9, 2022 at 9:14 PM PST
People brave rain and heavy winds to visit the waterfront along the Jensen Beach Causeway, as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Jensen Beach, Fla.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
Updated November 10, 2022 at 3:38 AM ET

Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, Nicole was classified as a Category 1 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour, the the hurricane center said. It was moving west-northwest near 14 mph.

The east and west coasts of Florida, as well as the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina, are expected to have tropical storm conditions Thursday, causing storm surges and "large and damaging waves along the Atlantic coast," the NHC said.

"Do not focus on the exact track of Nicole since it is a large storm with hazards extending well to the north of the center, outside of the forecast zone," the NHC said.

The Associated Press reported that 45of Florida's 67 counties were under a state of emergency declaration.

The Appalachian Mountains could also experience some flooding Friday, which could extend all the way up to New York and Pennsylvania.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic is typically a six-month period from June 1 to Nov. 30, and peaks between mid-August and late-October, according to the Florida Climate Center.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Ayana Archie