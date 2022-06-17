© 2022 KUNR
The Midwest and South could see larger abortion deserts if Roe v. Wade is overturned

By Pien Huang
Published June 17, 2022 at 1:27 PM PDT

About a quarter of clinics that offer abortions would shut down if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Those closures would be concentrated in the Midwest and South where abortion services are already scarce.

Pien Huang
Pien Huang is a health reporter on the Science desk. She was NPR's first Reflect America Fellow, working with shows, desks and podcasts to bring more diverse voices to air and online.
