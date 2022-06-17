We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
The Midwest and South could see larger abortion deserts if Roe v. Wade is overturned
Published June 17, 2022 at 1:27 PM PDT
About a quarter of clinics that offer abortions would shut down if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Those closures would be concentrated in the Midwest and South where abortion services are already scarce.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Pien Huang is a health reporter on the Science desk. She was NPR's first Reflect America Fellow, working with shows, desks and podcasts to bring more diverse voices to air and online.