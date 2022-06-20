© 2022 KUNR
SCOTUS and Roe questions, asked and answered

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Mia EstradaSarah Handel
Published June 20, 2022 at 1:53 PM PDT

NPR's Sarah McCammon and Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges talk with Mary Louise Kelly about what overturning Roe could mean for trigger bans — and more widely, marginalized people across the U.S.

