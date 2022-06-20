We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
SCOTUS and Roe questions, asked and answered
Mia Estrada
, Sarah Handel
Published June 20, 2022 at 1:53 PM PDT
NPR's Sarah McCammon and Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges talk with Mary Louise Kelly about what overturning Roe could mean for trigger bans — and more widely, marginalized people across the U.S.
