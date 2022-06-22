© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

High gas prices are hurting small businesses that need big vehicles

By David Schaper
Published June 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM PDT

The high pump prices are hurting small businesses, like landscapers, plumbers and carpet cleaners who often rely on gas guzzling vehicles to serve their customers.

David Schaper
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.
