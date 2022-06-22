We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
High gas prices are hurting small businesses that need big vehicles
Published June 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM PDT
The high pump prices are hurting small businesses, like landscapers, plumbers and carpet cleaners who often rely on gas guzzling vehicles to serve their customers.
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.