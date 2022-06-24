© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

Patients in 'trigger law' states reorient after access to abortion care halts

By Ailsa Chang,
Michael LevittJustine Kenin
Published June 24, 2022 at 1:26 PM PDT

Robin Marty, operations director of the West Alabama Women's Center, talks about the patients who just missed their chance to receive abortions in Alabama, where the ban went into effect immediately.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Justine Kenin