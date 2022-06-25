We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Kentucky's abortion trigger ban takes effect
Published June 25, 2022 at 2:15 PM PDT
Kentucky's abortion ban went into effect immediately when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday morning. Opponents and supporters of the ban are now grappling with new realities.
