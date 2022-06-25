© 2022 KUNR
Kentucky's abortion trigger ban takes effect

By Leila Fadel
Published June 25, 2022 at 2:15 PM PDT

Kentucky's abortion ban went into effect immediately when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday morning. Opponents and supporters of the ban are now grappling with new realities.

