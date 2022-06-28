© 2022 KUNR
Dozens of people are found dead inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Rachel Martin,
Joey Palacios
Published June 28, 2022 at 4:17 AM PDT

Local police in Texas say 16 people were found alive and transported to area hospitals, including 12 adults and four children. Authorities believe they were victims of human smuggling.

