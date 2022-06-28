We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Dozens of people are found dead inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio
Texas Public Radio |
By
Rachel Martin,
Joey Palacios
Published June 28, 2022 at 4:17 AM PDT
Local police in Texas say 16 people were found alive and transported to area hospitals, including 12 adults and four children. Authorities believe they were victims of human smuggling.
