We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Investigators probe why a dump truck crossed into the path of an Amtrak train
Published June 29, 2022 at 4:22 AM PDT
An Amtrak train derailed in Missouri on Monday, killing four people and injuring dozens. The railroad crossing outside the town of Mendon is a dangerous one, according to local residents.
Copyright 2022 NPR
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.