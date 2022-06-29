© 2022 KUNR
Investigators probe why a dump truck crossed into the path of an Amtrak train

By David Schaper
Published June 29, 2022 at 4:22 AM PDT

An Amtrak train derailed in Missouri on Monday, killing four people and injuring dozens. The railroad crossing outside the town of Mendon is a dangerous one, according to local residents.

David Schaper
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.
