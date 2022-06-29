We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
San Antonio deaths highlight the dangers people face crossing the border illegally
Published June 29, 2022 at 2:14 PM PDT
The death of dozens of people in the back of a semi-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, is a reminder of the dangers people face crossing the border illegally. Yet, large numbers of people are trying.
Emmy winning multimedia journalist Angela Kocherga is news director with KTEP and Borderzine. She is also multimedia editor with ElPasoMatters.org, an independent news organization.