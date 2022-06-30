© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
U.S. Headlines

A Jury convicts 4 former Navy officers in 'Fat Leonard' bribery trial

KPBS Radio | By Steve Walsh
Published June 30, 2022 at 2:06 AM PDT

A federal jury returned a mixed verdict on Wednesday in the largest corruption case in the history of the Navy. Four of five former officers were convicted in the bribery trial.

Copyright 2022 KPBS Radio

U.S. Headlines
Steve Walsh
As a military reporter, Steve Walsh delivers stories and features for TV, radio and the web.
See stories by Steve Walsh