A Jury convicts 4 former Navy officers in 'Fat Leonard' bribery trial
KPBS Radio |
By
Steve Walsh
Published June 30, 2022 at 2:06 AM PDT
A federal jury returned a mixed verdict on Wednesday in the largest corruption case in the history of the Navy. Four of five former officers were convicted in the bribery trial.
