A seismic shakeup in college sports as UCLA and USC join Big Ten
Published July 1, 2022 at 2:08 PM PDT
A college sports seismic shakeup is underway with UCLA and the USC bolting the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten. The move consolidates power between two super conferences and portends more changes.
