We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
U.S. Headlines

Black lab technicians at Johns Hopkins remember the man who changed their lives

By Emily Martinez,
Kamilah Kashanie
Published July 1, 2022 at 2:07 AM PDT

Fred Gilliam and Jerry Harris remember Vivien Thomas, who in the '60s ran a research lab at Johns Hopkins Hospital, helping invent surgical techniques — even though he didn't have a medical degree.

Kamilah Kashanie (she/her) is the host of the StoryCorps Podcast. Kashanie's love for radio is rooted in her desire to understand more about what makes us who we are. As a storyteller, she's committed to starting conversations to make lasting changes in underserved communities, and to craft narratives that help give voice to individuals who would not otherwise have a platform to tell their stories. She's also a graduate of the Transom Audio Storytelling Workshop and the host of Feeling My Flo, a reported podcast about menstruation from PRX and Lantigua-Williams & Co.
