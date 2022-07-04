© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
U.S. Headlines

At least 6 are dead after shooting incident in Highland Park, Ill.

By Cheryl Corley
Published July 4, 2022 at 1:32 PM PDT

At least six people are dead and at least two dozen are injured after an an active shooter incident in the city of Highland Park, Ill.

Copyright 2022 NPR

U.S. Headlines
Cheryl Corley
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.
See stories by Cheryl Corley