At least 6 are dead after shooting incident in Highland Park, Ill.
Published July 4, 2022 at 1:32 PM PDT
At least six people are dead and at least two dozen are injured after an an active shooter incident in the city of Highland Park, Ill.
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.